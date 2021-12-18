DVD Talk Forum

Chris Noth accused of sexual assault from years ago. Dropped by agency.

Chris Noth accused of sexual assault from years ago. Dropped by agency.
Looks like Chris Noth is endanger of getting cancelled

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv...lt-1235063596/

The link details the alleged encounters from years ago from the two anonymous women.

His agency just dropped him too and the Peloton ad was suspended.

https://deadline.com/2021/12/chris-n...ty-1234899031/

I wonder if his current job on The Equalizer is in jeopardy.
Re: Chris Noth accused of sexual assault from years ago. Dropped by agency.
Hopefully this means he'll never be on Doctor Who again!
