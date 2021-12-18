Chris Noth accused of sexual assault from years ago. Dropped by agency.
Chris Noth accused of sexual assault from years ago. Dropped by agency.
Looks like Chris Noth is endanger of getting cancelled
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv...lt-1235063596/
The link details the alleged encounters from years ago from the two anonymous women.
His agency just dropped him too and the Peloton ad was suspended.
https://deadline.com/2021/12/chris-n...ty-1234899031/
I wonder if his current job on The Equalizer is in jeopardy.
