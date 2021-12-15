Gotham Knights in development at The CW
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 67,203
Received 1,291 Likes on 949 Posts
Gotham Knights in development at The CW
https://variety.com/2021/tv/news/got...cw-1235132524/
A Gotham Knights TV series is in the works at The CW from three Batwoman writers, Variety has learned.
The project hails from writers Natalie Abrams, James Stoteraux, and Chad Fiveash. Stoteraux and Fiveash are executive producers on the show, with Abrams co-executive producing. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions will also executive produce. Warner Bros. Television is the studio.
Gotham Knights is based on the characters created for DC by Bob Kane and Bill Finger. It is not a spinoff of Batwoman, nor is it tied to the upcoming Gotham Knights video game.
In the show, in the wake of Bruce Waynes murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batmans enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the citys most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous its ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.
Fiveash and Stoteraux are currently executive producers on Batwoman, which premiered its third season in October. Their other credits include Gotham, Krypton, and The Vampire Diaries. They are repped by Verve.
Abrams was formerly a writer for Entertainment Weekly. As a TV writer, she has written for Batwoman, Supergirl, and All American.
Gotham Knights is the latest DC show at the CW from the Berlanti camp. In addition to Batwoman, Berlanti Productions currently produces The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Stargirl, and Superman and Lois for the broadcaster. Fellow DC shows Arrow and Supergirl recently ended.
The project hails from writers Natalie Abrams, James Stoteraux, and Chad Fiveash. Stoteraux and Fiveash are executive producers on the show, with Abrams co-executive producing. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions will also executive produce. Warner Bros. Television is the studio.
Gotham Knights is based on the characters created for DC by Bob Kane and Bill Finger. It is not a spinoff of Batwoman, nor is it tied to the upcoming Gotham Knights video game.
In the show, in the wake of Bruce Waynes murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batmans enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the citys most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous its ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.
Fiveash and Stoteraux are currently executive producers on Batwoman, which premiered its third season in October. Their other credits include Gotham, Krypton, and The Vampire Diaries. They are repped by Verve.
Abrams was formerly a writer for Entertainment Weekly. As a TV writer, she has written for Batwoman, Supergirl, and All American.
Gotham Knights is the latest DC show at the CW from the Berlanti camp. In addition to Batwoman, Berlanti Productions currently produces The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Stargirl, and Superman and Lois for the broadcaster. Fellow DC shows Arrow and Supergirl recently ended.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off