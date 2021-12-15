re: Hawkeye (S1E05) - Ronin - 12/15/21

Kingpin!! And D'Onofrio to top it off. They heavily hinted it, but I wasn't 100% sure they would pull off bringing in D'Onofrio. But, my guess is that it doesn't necessarily mean this is the same version from the Netflix Daredevil series.



The backstory with Yelena was interesting and seeing that she was actually a victim of The Snap. I did enjoy her banter with Kate when she snuck into her place.