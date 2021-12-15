Hawkeye (S1E05) - Ronin - 12/15/21
Hawkeye (S1E05) - Ronin - 12/15/21
re: Hawkeye (S1E05) - Ronin - 12/15/21
3A eastern?
re: Hawkeye (S1E05) - Ronin - 12/15/21
I couldn't wait 'til morning like I usually do and hopped on this right away. Yelena is adorable as ever and the ending delivers.
re: Hawkeye (S1E05) - Ronin - 12/15/21
Kingpin!! And D'Onofrio to top it off. They heavily hinted it, but I wasn't 100% sure they would pull off bringing in D'Onofrio. But, my guess is that it doesn't necessarily mean this is the same version from the Netflix Daredevil series.
The backstory with Yelena was interesting and seeing that she was actually a victim of The Snap. I did enjoy her banter with Kate when she snuck into her place.
Re: Hawkeye (S1E05) - Ronin - 12/15/21
Fuck yes! This is going to be an amazing few days for MCU fans.
Re: Hawkeye (S1E05) - Ronin - 12/15/21
