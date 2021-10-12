METV'S SUPER COLOSSAL CARTOON CHRISTMAS, Monday December 13 @8:00pm EST

"Bill and Toony co-host a special two-hour showcase of classic yuletide cartoons featuring Bugs Bunny, Popeye, Tom & Jerry, and more. There's also a sackful of seasonal silliness with Mr. Quizzer, Goldie Fisher, and the rest of the show's regular cast, plus special guest-stars Svengoolie, Kerwyn, and  possibly  Santa. "