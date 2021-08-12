George & Tammy (Spectrum, Paramount) -- Chastain, Shannon, Zahn, Goggins - Limited series

Quote:

is closing a deal to join

) is aboard is to direct all six episodes of a limited series on the tempestuous marriage of C&W music couple

Production begins Wednesday in North Carolina, and Im told Shannon will do his own singing to capture the vocals of Jones, and Chastain will do the same in singing the standards of Wynette, whos best known for her hit Stand by Your Man. George & Tammy will premiere exclusively on Spectrum followed by a second window on Paramount+ and the Paramount Network.

) is the shows creator and EP along with Andrew Lazar (

), Josh Brolin and Chastain. David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari are executive producing through 101 Studios (

) along with writer and executive producer Bryan Goluboff. The series is based on the book,

, penned by the couples daughter, Georgette Jones. Sylvia and Goluboff wrote the series.



Shannons most recent films include

and

, and he and Chastain will bring to life the union between a true country music power couple, whose relationship inspired songs such as Were Gonna Hold On and Golden Ring. When daughter Georgette was born, she was treated as C&W music loyalty. The family was broken, however. Jones drank, and his marriage to Wynette dissolved six years later. This took a great toll on the couple and the daughter, who was just 4 when her parents split, and had her own problems before finding her own voice felt as an accomplished singer.



