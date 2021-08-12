DVD Talk Forum

George & Tammy (Spectrum, Paramount) -- Chastain, Shannon, Zahn, Goggins - Limited series

George & Tammy (Spectrum, Paramount) -- Chastain, Shannon, Zahn, Goggins - Limited series

   
12-08-21
George & Tammy (Spectrum, Paramount) -- Chastain, Shannon, Zahn, Goggins - Limited series


This is a limited series about country singers George Jones and Tammy Wynette. I assume this premieres next year. But, good cast.


https://deadline.com/2021/12/michael...my-1234886652/

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Shannon is closing a deal to join Jessica Chastain in George & Tammy, and John Hillcoat (The Road) is aboard is to direct all six episodes of a limited series on the tempestuous marriage of C&W music couple George Jones and Tammy Wynette.

Production begins Wednesday in North Carolina, and Im told Shannon will do his own singing to capture the vocals of Jones, and Chastain will do the same in singing the standards of Wynette, whos best known for her hit Stand by Your Man. George & Tammy will premiere exclusively on Spectrum followed by a second window on Paramount+ and the Paramount Network.

Abe Sylvia (Dead to Me) is the shows creator and EP along with Andrew Lazar (American Sniper), Josh Brolin and Chastain. David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari are executive producing through 101 Studios (Yellowstone) along with writer and executive producer Bryan Goluboff. The series is based on the book, The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George, penned by the couples daughter, Georgette Jones. Sylvia and Goluboff wrote the series.

Shannons most recent films include Knives Out and The Shape of Water, and he and Chastain will bring to life the union between a true country music power couple, whose relationship inspired songs such as Were Gonna Hold On and Golden Ring. When daughter Georgette was born, she was treated as C&W music loyalty. The family was broken, however. Jones drank, and his marriage to Wynette dissolved six years later. This took a great toll on the couple and the daughter, who was just 4 when her parents split, and had her own problems before finding her own voice felt as an accomplished singer.
