Landscapers (HBO) - limited series - S: Olivia Colman, David Thewlis - premieres 12/6/21

This doesnt paint a very pretty picture, does it? HBOs four-episode limited series Landscapers, starring Emmy-winner Olivia Colman and Emmy nominee David Thewlis, debuts Monday, December 6 on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.



Inspired by real events, Landscapers tells a unique love story involving Chris and Susan Edwards (Thewlis and Colman), a seemingly ordinary British couple who become the focus of an extraordinary investigation when two dead bodies are discovered in the back garden of a house in Nottingham. Will Sharpe directs the exploration of love and fantasy, which is created and written by screenwriter Ed Sinclair. Additional cast includes Kate O Flynn, Dipo Ola, Samuel Anderson, David Hayman, Felicity Montagu and Daniel Rigby.



Landscapers is produced by SISTER in association with South of the River Pictures for HBO and Sky Studios. Executive Producers are Jane Featherstone and Chris Fry for SISTER, and Ed Sinclair and Olivia Colman for South of the River Pictures. Landscapers is produced by Katie Carpenter and directed by Will Sharpe who also serves as Executive Producer.