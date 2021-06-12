Kansas City - EP: Sheridan, Winter, S: Stallone - coming to Paramount+

Quote:

EXCLUSIVE: Sylvester Stallone is moving into scripted television.



Deadline understands that the actor, whose Rocky won the Oscar for Best Picture in 1977, is in negotiations to star in and exec produce Kansas City, a drama series from Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter for Paramount+.



It marks Stallone’s first major lead television series, having guested on a number of classic shows such as Police Story and Kojak back in the ’70s and more recently in series such as This Is Us.



Kansas City brings together Sheridan, who is fast becoming one of the most significant television creators in the business with series such as Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown and 1883, and Winter, The Sopranos writer and Boardwalk Empire creator.



The series will be produced by 101 Studios, the company behind Sheridan’s universe of series, and MTV Entertainment Studios.



Kansas City follows a New York City Italian mobster, played by Stallone, forced to relocate to the most unlikely of places—Kansas City, Missouri. Set in present day, legendary mobster Sal (Stallone) is faced with the startling task of reestablishing his Italian mafia family to the modernized, straight-shooting town of Kansas City. There, Sal encounters surprising and unsuspecting characters who follow him along his unconventional path to power.



Winter, Sheridan, Stallone and his Balboa Productions partner Braden Aftergood will serve as executive producers along with David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari of 101 Studios. Winter will also serve as showrunner, and a writers room is up and running.



Stallone remains one of the biggest Hollywood stars, having written and starred in Rocky and its sequels as well as the Rambo and Expendables franchises. The Expendables 4, which is due out next year, will be Stallone’s last in the franchise and in addition to The Suicide Squad, in which he played Nanaue/King Shark, he stars in superhero film Samaritan and Guardians of the Galaxy 3, which is set for a 2023 release.



Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, said, “Taylor is a prolific creator because of the multi-dimensional characters he creates and the complex worlds he builds. To be able to have the legendary, transcendent Sylvester playing one of these characters is truly a privilege. And on top of that, we have Terence producing the project with us, who is responsible for some of the most captivating, deeply respected television shows in history. We are thrilled that ViacomCBS has partnered with us to help tell this story.”