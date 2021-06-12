DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Station Eleven (HBO Max) - S: Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Lori Petty - premieres 12/16/21

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Station Eleven (HBO Max) - S: Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Lori Petty - premieres 12/16/21

   
Old 12-06-21, 10:01 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 36,484
Likes: 0
Received 1,771 Likes on 1,222 Posts
Station Eleven (HBO Max) - S: Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Lori Petty - premieres 12/16/21

A limited series based on Emily St. John Mandels international bestseller, Station Eleven is a post-apocalyptic saga that follows survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what's been lost. Streaming December 16, on HBO Max.

PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Daniel Zovatto as The Prophet
· Danielle Deadwyler as Miranda Carroll
· David Wilmot as Clark
· Gael García Bernal as Arthur
· Himesh Patel as Jeevan
· Lori Petty as The Conductor
· Mackenzie Davis as Kirsten
· Matilda Lawler as Young Kirsten
· Nabhaan Rizwan as Frank Chaudhary
· Philippine Velge as Alexandra

CREW INFORMATION:
· David Nicksay as CO-EP
· Dylan Russell as EP
· Emily St. John Mandel as BOOK
· Hiro Murai as EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Jeremy Podeswa as EP
· Jessica Rhoades as EP
· Nate Matteson as EP
· Nick Cuse as CO-EP
· Patrick Somerville as CRTR/EP
· Scott Delman as EP
· Scott Steindorff as EP
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-06-21, 10:06 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 57,694
Received 2,196 Likes on 1,413 Posts
Re: Station Eleven (HBO Max) - S: Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Lori Petty - premieres 12/16/21
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Old 12-06-21, 10:09 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 6,462
Received 135 Likes on 98 Posts
Re: Station Eleven (HBO Max) - S: Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Lori Petty - premieres 12/16/21
I really enjoyed the book so I'm interested in this but the timing kind of sucks LOL I honestly can't recall the last time I saw Lori Petty in something but I enjoy her acting so I'm looking forward to this.
jpcamb is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Fear the Walking Dead (AMC) -- Season 7 -- Premieres 10/17/21

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.