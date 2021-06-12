Station Eleven (HBO Max) - S: Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Lori Petty - premieres 12/16/21
Station Eleven (HBO Max) - S: Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Lori Petty - premieres 12/16/21
A limited series based on Emily St. John Mandels international bestseller, Station Eleven is a post-apocalyptic saga that follows survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what's been lost. Streaming December 16, on HBO Max.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Daniel Zovatto as The Prophet
· Danielle Deadwyler as Miranda Carroll
· David Wilmot as Clark
· Gael García Bernal as Arthur
· Himesh Patel as Jeevan
· Lori Petty as The Conductor
· Mackenzie Davis as Kirsten
· Matilda Lawler as Young Kirsten
· Nabhaan Rizwan as Frank Chaudhary
· Philippine Velge as Alexandra
CREW INFORMATION:
· David Nicksay as CO-EP
· Dylan Russell as EP
· Emily St. John Mandel as BOOK
· Hiro Murai as EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Jeremy Podeswa as EP
· Jessica Rhoades as EP
· Nate Matteson as EP
· Nick Cuse as CO-EP
· Patrick Somerville as CRTR/EP
· Scott Delman as EP
· Scott Steindorff as EP
Re: Station Eleven (HBO Max) - S: Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Lori Petty - premieres 12/16/21
Re: Station Eleven (HBO Max) - S: Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Lori Petty - premieres 12/16/21
I really enjoyed the book so I'm interested in this but the timing kind of sucks LOL I honestly can't recall the last time I saw Lori Petty in something but I enjoy her acting so I'm looking forward to this.
