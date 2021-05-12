Magic Shadows, Elwy Yost: A Life in Movies
Magic Shadows, Elwy Yost: A Life in Movies
I assume only fellow Canucks will be interested in this. This aired last week, and I watched it tonight with my mom. It brought back memories of a better time. There just aren't affable, uncynical guys like this on TV anymore.
In short, Elwy Yost was a jolly, avuncular old guy who hosted a couple of film programs on Ontario's public television station between the early-'70s and the turn of the century, when he retired. Just like Siskel & Ebert, he was irreplaceable and "not to be copied" (inside joke).
For anyone who's interested, the documentary about his life has been posted on Youtube. I found it a bit fragmented (it could have used narration), but good for a dose of nostalgia.
