Adrienne (HBO Max) - Documentary on Actress/Filmmaker Adrienne Shelly
Tough to get through in spots, but highly recommended. I followed Shelly's career from the very beginning and saw both "The Unbelievable Truth" and "Trust" in the theater. And watching "Waitress" was a bittersweet experience given the circumstances.
