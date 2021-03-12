Annie Live on NBC - 12/2/2021
#1
Annie Live on NBC - 12/2/2021
Did anyone actually watch this?
It's been drilled into my head the last month or more during Sunday Night Football, and I do like some of the live theatrical productions that have been broadcast the last few years. I literally know nothing about Annie, never having seen any stage productions or the film versions. Just didn't seem my cup of tea. I mean, I've heard Tomorrow and It's a Hard Knock Life through osmosis, that's about it.
That said, while I didn't watch beginning to end, what I did see was really good, and I might have to catch it in its entirety on the inevitable rebroadcast in the next few weeks. The kids in the orphanage were amazing, I mean really professional. The choreography during Hard Knock Life was outstanding, with many of the kids doing full no-hands aerials.
Oh, and now I know where the song that Peter Griffin sang, This House is Freakin' Sweet, comes from.
I forgot about it and will hope for a rebroadcast and hope it doesnt go only to Peacock. Honestly Ive seen Annie on stage and screen many many times, but a couple friends liked it so Im interested.
