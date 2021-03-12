DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Annie Live on NBC - 12/2/2021

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Annie Live on NBC - 12/2/2021

   
Old 12-03-21, 11:29 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Aug 2013
Posts: 9,112
Received 387 Likes on 303 Posts
Annie Live on NBC - 12/2/2021
Did anyone actually watch this?

It's been drilled into my head the last month or more during Sunday Night Football, and I do like some of the live theatrical productions that have been broadcast the last few years. I literally know nothing about Annie, never having seen any stage productions or the film versions. Just didn't seem my cup of tea. I mean, I've heard Tomorrow and It's a Hard Knock Life through osmosis, that's about it.

That said, while I didn't watch beginning to end, what I did see was really good, and I might have to catch it in its entirety on the inevitable rebroadcast in the next few weeks. The kids in the orphanage were amazing, I mean really professional. The choreography during Hard Knock Life was outstanding, with many of the kids doing full no-hands aerials.

Oh, and now I know where the song that Peter Griffin sang, This House is Freakin' Sweet, comes from.
Paff is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-03-21, 11:37 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
davidh777's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Home of 2013 NFL champion Seahawks
Posts: 46,514
Received 336 Likes on 280 Posts
Re: Annie Live on NBC - 12/2/2021
I forgot about it and will hope for a rebroadcast and hope it doesnt go only to Peacock. Honestly Ive seen Annie on stage and screen many many times, but a couple friends liked it so Im interested.
davidh777 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Peacemaker (HBO Max) C: James Gunn, S: John Cena - premieres 1/13/22

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.