Annie Live on NBC - 12/2/2021

Did anyone actually watch this?



It's been drilled into my head the last month or more during Sunday Night Football, and I do like some of the live theatrical productions that have been broadcast the last few years. I literally know nothing about Annie, never having seen any stage productions or the film versions. Just didn't seem my cup of tea. I mean, I've heard Tomorrow and It's a Hard Knock Life through osmosis, that's about it.



That said, while I didn't watch beginning to end, what I did see was really good, and I might have to catch it in its entirety on the inevitable rebroadcast in the next few weeks. The kids in the orphanage were amazing, I mean really professional. The choreography during Hard Knock Life was outstanding, with many of the kids doing full no-hands aerials.



Oh, and now I know where the song that Peter Griffin sang, This House is Freakin' Sweet, comes from.