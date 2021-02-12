Eddie Mekka Aka Carmine on Laverne and Shirley Dead at 69
Eddie Mekka Aka Carmine on Laverne and Shirley Dead at 69
TMZ reported that he was suffering from blood clots.
RIP The Big Ragu.
Cindy Williams and Michael McKean are the last two surviving members of the original cast.
I know Leslie Easterbrook was on it, but she didn’t appear until later in the series.
Re: Eddie Mekka Aka Carmine on Laverne and Shirley Dead at 69
He was younger than I would've guessed.
RIP
RIP
