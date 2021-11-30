Lost in Space (Netflix) - Season 3 Thread - premieres 12/01/21
Lost in Space (Netflix) - Season 3 Thread - premieres 12/01/21
The final season (S3) drops tomorrow on Netflix. The trailer looks good, I'm looking forward to this.
Re: Lost in Space (Netflix) - Season 3 Thread - premieres 12/01/21
For some reason, I thought this was cancelled a few weeks after Season 2 aired. However, I really enjoy the show so I am down for another season. Maybe I am just misremembering the announcement that Season 3 would be the final season.
