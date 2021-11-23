Hawkeye (S1E01&E02) - Never Meet Your Heroes & Hide and Seek - 11/24/21

Quote:

Hawkeye



2-Episode Premiere



Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye" stars Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, who teams up with another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. The cast also includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. "Hawkeye" is helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie. "Hawkeye" debuts on Disney+ on Nov. 24, 2021.

