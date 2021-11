Santa Inc. (HBO Max) - animated series - V: Seth Rogen, Sarah Silverman - premieres 12/2/21

Quote:

Out with the old, in with the elf - it's time for the North Pole boys' club to get a little more inclusive. Starring Sarah Silverman and Seth Rogan, Santa Inc. premieres December 2nd on HBO Max.





This eight-episode, half-hour adult animated series tells the story of Candy Smalls (Sarah Silverman), the highest ranking elf in the North Pole. When the successor to Santa Claus (Seth Rogen) is poached by Amazon on Christmas Eve, Candy goes for her ultimate dream - to become the first woman Santa Claus in the history of Christmas.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

Craig Robinson as Junior

Gabourey Sidibe as Goldie

Joel Kim Booster as Jingle Jim

Leslie Grossman as Cookie

Maria Bamford as Mrs. Claus/Big Candy

Nicholas Braun as Devin

Sarah Silverman as Candy Smalls

Seth Rogen as Santa Claus