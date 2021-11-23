Santa Inc. (HBO Max) - animated series - V: Seth Rogen, Sarah Silverman - premieres 12/2/21
Moderator
Thread Starter
Santa Inc. (HBO Max) - animated series - V: Seth Rogen, Sarah Silverman - premieres 12/2/21
Out with the old, in with the elf - it's time for the North Pole boys' club to get a little more inclusive. Starring Sarah Silverman and Seth Rogan, Santa Inc. premieres December 2nd on HBO Max.
This eight-episode, half-hour adult animated series tells the story of Candy Smalls (Sarah Silverman), the highest ranking elf in the North Pole. When the successor to Santa Claus (Seth Rogen) is poached by Amazon on Christmas Eve, Candy goes for her ultimate dream - to become the first woman Santa Claus in the history of Christmas.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Craig Robinson as Junior
· Gabourey Sidibe as Goldie
· Joel Kim Booster as Jingle Jim
· Leslie Grossman as Cookie
· Maria Bamford as Mrs. Claus/Big Candy
· Nicholas Braun as Devin
· Sarah Silverman as Candy Smalls
· Seth Rogen as Santa Claus
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Santa Inc. (HBO Max) - animated series - V: Seth Rogen, Sarah Silverman - premieres 12/2/21
Looks mildly amusing. I think I would definitely be in if it was an hour and a half movie, eight 30 minute episodes seem like a bit much for this type of thing.
