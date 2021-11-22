Blade Runner TV series in the works
Ridley Scott has confirmed that live-action TV series of two of his most enduring movies, Blade Runner and Alien, are fast progressing, with pilots written for both shows.
Speaking with the BBC on Monday, the House of Gucci helmer suggested the Blade Runner adaptation is being plotted as a 10-episode series: We [have already] written the pilot for Blade Runner and the bible. So, were already presenting Blade Runner as a TV show, the first 10 hours.
