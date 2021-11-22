DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Blade Runner TV series in the works

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Blade Runner TV series in the works

   
Old 11-22-21, 01:14 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 66,969
Received 1,240 Likes on 915 Posts
Blade Runner TV series in the works


Ridley Scott has confirmed that live-action TV series of two of his most enduring movies, Blade Runner and Alien, are fast progressing, with pilots written for both shows.

Speaking with the BBC on Monday, the House of Gucci helmer suggested the Blade Runner adaptation is being plotted as a 10-episode series: We [have already] written the pilot for Blade Runner and the bible. So, were already presenting Blade Runner as a TV show, the first 10 hours.

DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 11-22-21, 01:23 PM
  #2  
Senior Member
 
leacha's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: Colorado
Posts: 578
Received 9 Likes on 6 Posts
Re: Blade Runner TV series in the works
Any studio/channel information?
leacha is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.