Rock N Roll Hall of Fame ceremony (2021, HBO)
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Rock N Roll Hall of Fame ceremony (2021, HBO)
This premiered Saturday night and clocks in at 3 hours, 20 mins. It normally airs in May.
I have always enjoyed this production on HBO, even for artists I may not be a fan of.
Carole King takes up the first 30 mins with performances from Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson. And Carole herself. Very good.
LL Cool J is next with Dr. Dre introducing him. LL performs with Eminem and J-Lo and more.
Foo Fighters, Jay-Z, Todd Rundgren, and Tina Turner were among the other folks inducted.
Terrific show and a real treat for music lovers.
I have always enjoyed this production on HBO, even for artists I may not be a fan of.
Carole King takes up the first 30 mins with performances from Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson. And Carole herself. Very good.
LL Cool J is next with Dr. Dre introducing him. LL performs with Eminem and J-Lo and more.
Foo Fighters, Jay-Z, Todd Rundgren, and Tina Turner were among the other folks inducted.
Terrific show and a real treat for music lovers.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off