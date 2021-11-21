Rock N Roll Hall of Fame ceremony (2021, HBO)

This premiered Saturday night and clocks in at 3 hours, 20 mins. It normally airs in May.



I have always enjoyed this production on HBO, even for artists I may not be a fan of.



Carole King takes up the first 30 mins with performances from Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson. And Carole herself. Very good.



LL Cool J is next with Dr. Dre introducing him. LL performs with Eminem and J-Lo and more.



Foo Fighters, Jay-Z, Todd Rundgren, and Tina Turner were among the other folks inducted.



Terrific show and a real treat for music lovers.