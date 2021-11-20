DVD Talk Forum

Dexter: New Blood - Smoke Signals - (S1E3) - 11/21/21

Dexter: New Blood - Smoke Signals - (S1E3) - 11/21/21

   
Dexter: New Blood - Smoke Signals - (S1E3) - 11/21/21

Dexter hopes to have a chance to make things right with Harrison, which is proving to be tough to do when theres a full-fledged crime investigation that Dexter himself has caused.Harrison joins the high school wrestling team and quickly makes a name for himself at school.Meanwhile, a true crime podcaster from LA arrives in Iron Lake and befriends Dexters police chief girlfriend.
