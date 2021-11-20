Dexter: New Blood - Smoke Signals - (S1E3) - 11/21/21
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Dexter: New Blood - Smoke Signals - (S1E3) - 11/21/21
Dexter hopes to have a chance to make things right with Harrison, which is proving to be tough to do when theres a full-fledged crime investigation that Dexter himself has caused.Harrison joins the high school wrestling team and quickly makes a name for himself at school.Meanwhile, a true crime podcaster from LA arrives in Iron Lake and befriends Dexters police chief girlfriend.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off