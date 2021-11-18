"The Waltons" TV movie (reboot) -- 11/28/21
"The Waltons" TV movie (reboot) -- 11/28/21
Our first look at the movie reboot of The Waltons is here!
As we first reported back in May, a new TV movie called The Waltons' Homecoming will mark the 50th anniversary of The Homecoming: A Christmas Story, the film that introduced the tight-knit Walton family to audiences in 1971.
The CW's first made-for-TV movie stars Bellamy Young, Logan Shroyer, Ben Lawson, Marcelle LeBlanc, and Richard Thomas (the original John Boy) as the narrator. Helmed by three veterans of Dolly Parton's Heartstrings, The Waltons' Homecoming is described as a "wholesome and heart-warming holiday movie that highlights the importance of family and kindness.".
The movie is set in the 1933 Depression Era in fictional Jefferson County, Virginia, and told through the eyes of 17-year-old John Boy who dreams of leaving small town life behind for a career as a writer. It begins with concern that patriarch John Sr. won't make it home to Walton's Mountain in time for Christmas.
"John writes that he will make it home after all, but when a storm threatens his arrival, Olivia sends John Boy to look for his dad—a journey that will change his life," a news release explains.
The Waltons' Homecoming premieres Sunday, November 28 at 8pm ET on The CW.We can't wait to cozy up with our friends and family for this one. See y'all on Walton's Mountain!
