Billy the Kid (EPIX) -- From the creator of Vikings and The Tudors -- Coming in 2022

Quote:

EPIX releases the first-look teaser trailer for its new series Billy The Kid, written by Vikings and The Tudors creator Michael Hirst and starring British actor Tom Blyth (The Gilded Age, Benediction) and Daniel Webber (The Dirt, Escape From Pretoria).



The eight-episode season comprised of hour-long episodes is an epic romantic adventure based on the life of famous American outlaw Billy the Kid (Blyth), also known as William H. Bonney - from his humble Irish roots, to his early days as a cowboy and gunslinger in the American frontier, to his pivotal role in the Lincoln County War and beyond. Webber will play Jesse Evans, another famous outlaw and leader of the Seven Rivers Gang. When they meet, Jesse has already embraced a life of crime: robbing stores and cattle rustling. Billy is attracted to his wild and reckless character and becomes Billy's doppelganger of sorts - his shadow self, forever inviting him over to the dark side of life.



Billy the Kid is executive produced by Michael Hirst; Donald De Line for De Line Pictures; Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television; Otto Bathurst, and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture. Billy the Kid is a co-production between EPIX Studios and MGM International Television Productions, in association with Nordic Entertainment Groups streaming service Viaplay.



Billy the Kid marks the seventh greenlit project for the recently launched MGM International Television Productions label and the second co-production with EPIX following the contemporary sci-fi horror series From. The series will be internationally distributed by MGM.



