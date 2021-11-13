Dexter: New Blood - Storm of F*ck - (S1E2) - 11/14/21
Dexter: New Blood - Storm of F*ck - (S1E2) - 11/14/21
When a simple missing person case turns into a crime scene, Dexters cabin becomes home base for the search and rescue. Terrible timing for Dexter, who is trying to reunite with his long lost son, Harrison. As Angela and Harrison become acquainted, Dexter struggles to keep his old and new worlds separate.
