Hellbound (Netflix) -- Korean horror series from the director of Train to Busan -- Premieres 11/19/21
A story about otherworldly beings who appear out of nowhere to issue a decree and condemn individuals to hell. These supernatural events cause great mayhem and enable the religious group The New Truth to grow in influence. A few people, however, become suspicious about its activities and begin investigating its involvement in mysterious events.
6 episode limited series. Premieres in 9 days.
