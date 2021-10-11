DVD Talk Forum

Hellbound (Netflix) -- Korean horror series from the director of Train to Busan -- Premieres 11/19/21

Hellbound (Netflix) -- Korean horror series from the director of Train to Busan -- Premieres 11/19/21

   
Hellbound (Netflix) -- Korean horror series from the director of Train to Busan -- Premieres 11/19/21






A story about otherworldly beings who appear out of nowhere to issue a decree and condemn individuals to hell. These supernatural events cause great mayhem and enable the religious group The New Truth to grow in influence. A few people, however, become suspicious about its activities and begin investigating its involvement in mysterious events.


6 episode limited series. Premieres in 9 days.
