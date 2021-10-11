The Amazing Race (CBS) Season 33 Premieres 1/5/22
re: The Amazing Race (CBS) Season 33 Premieres 1/5/22
That's good news. It's the only one of the Big 3 CBS reality shows that I still watch. It looks like they used a chartered plane this time.
re: The Amazing Race (CBS) Season 33 Premieres 1/5/22
So they apparently shut down the season after 3 episodes when COVID struck. I'm curious how they will pick things up. Like 16 months later.... I assume they filmed the continuation not too long ago, especially after everyone was vaccinated and tested.
re: The Amazing Race (CBS) Season 33 Premieres 1/5/22
Since this isn't canned in single location like Survivor or Big Brother, I wonder if production won't get shut down midway through the season when someone tests positive for COVID.
I suppose they could do things to minimize potential exposure -- chartering planes, not using taxis, and using locations where there aren't a lot of crowds -- but they're still going to be moving around a lot in public.
re: The Amazing Race (CBS) Season 33 Premieres 1/5/22
re: The Amazing Race (CBS) Season 33 Premieres 1/5/22
I'm amazed that they were able to film a season. I'm looking forward to watching it.
re: The Amazing Race (CBS) Season 33 Premieres 1/5/22
(Author or mods should fix the title, or else it won't come up in searches...)
re: The Amazing Race (CBS) Season 33 Premieres 1/5/22
Oops. Sorry for the typo.
