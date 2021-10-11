DVD Talk Forum

The Amazing Race (CBS)  Season 33  Premieres 1/5/22

The Amazing Race (CBS)  Season 33  Premieres 1/5/22

   
Old 11-10-21, 12:26 PM
The Amazing Race (CBS)  Season 33  Premieres 1/5/22
Just announced today

Old 11-10-21, 01:19 PM
re: The Amazing Race (CBS)  Season 33  Premieres 1/5/22
That's good news. It's the only one of the Big 3 CBS reality shows that I still watch. It looks like they used a chartered plane this time.
Old 11-10-21, 02:04 PM
re: The Amazing Race (CBS)  Season 33  Premieres 1/5/22
So they apparently shut down the season after 3 episodes when COVID struck. I'm curious how they will pick things up. Like 16 months later.... I assume they filmed the continuation not too long ago, especially after everyone was vaccinated and tested.
Old 11-10-21, 02:27 PM
re: The Amazing Race (CBS)  Season 33  Premieres 1/5/22
Since this isn't canned in single location like Survivor or Big Brother, I wonder if production won't get shut down midway through the season when someone tests positive for COVID.

I suppose they could do things to minimize potential exposure -- chartering planes, not using taxis, and using locations where there aren't a lot of crowds -- but they're still going to be moving around a lot in public.
Old 11-10-21, 02:29 PM
re: The Amazing Race (CBS)  Season 33  Premieres 1/5/22
Originally Posted by Josh-da-man View Post
Since this isn't canned in single location like Survivor or Big Brother, I wonder if production won't get shut down midway through the season when someone tests positive for COVID.

I suppose they could do things to minimize potential exposure -- chartering planes, not using taxis, and using locations where there aren't a lot of crowds -- but they're still going to be moving around a lot in public.
The season has already wrapped filming. It's currently in post production.
Old 11-10-21, 02:41 PM
re: The Amazing Race (CBS)  Season 33  Premieres 1/5/22
I'm amazed that they were able to film a season. I'm looking forward to watching it.
Old 11-10-21, 03:02 PM
re: The Amazing Race (CBS)  Season 33  Premieres 1/5/22
(Author or mods should fix the title, or else it won't come up in searches...)
Old 11-10-21, 03:08 PM
re: The Amazing Race (CBS)  Season 33  Premieres 1/5/22
Oops. Sorry for the typo.
