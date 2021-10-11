re: The Amazing Race (CBS)  Season 33  Premieres 1/5/22

Since this isn't canned in single location like Survivor or Big Brother, I wonder if production won't get shut down midway through the season when someone tests positive for COVID.



I suppose they could do things to minimize potential exposure -- chartering planes, not using taxis, and using locations where there aren't a lot of crowds -- but they're still going to be moving around a lot in public.