The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max) -- Comedy series co-created by Mindy Kaling -- 11/18/21
No rules, no regrets. The best years of their lives are about to begin. Created by Emmy®-nominated writer/producer Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, the series follows four college roommates, Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Bela (Amrit Kaur), Leighton (Renee Rapp) and Whitney (Alya Chanelle Scott) at New Englands prestigious Essex College.
10 episode season and it's being burned off over 4 weeks. But, it's a streaming series, so I suppose it doesn't matter. Premieres next Thursday.
Looks amusing and I think Mindy is a good comedy writer. I think this could be an easy binge watch.
