The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max) -- Comedy series co-created by Mindy Kaling -- 11/18/21

The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max) -- Comedy series co-created by Mindy Kaling -- 11/18/21

   
The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max) -- Comedy series co-created by Mindy Kaling -- 11/18/21





No rules, no regrets. The best years of their lives are about to begin. Created by Emmy®-nominated writer/producer Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, the series follows four college roommates, Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Bela (Amrit Kaur), Leighton (Renee Rapp) and Whitney (Alya Chanelle Scott) at New Englands prestigious Essex College.



10 episode season and it's being burned off over 4 weeks. But, it's a streaming series, so I suppose it doesn't matter. Premieres next Thursday.

Looks amusing and I think Mindy is a good comedy writer. I think this could be an easy binge watch.



