Hard Knocks: In Season: The Indianapolis Colts (HBO and HBO Max) -- Premieres 11/17/21
You've never seen football like this before. On this season of Hard Knocks, we follow the ups and downs of the Indianapolis Colts' challenging season. Watch to follow along on their journey for this season of Hard Knocks. Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts premieres November 17 on HBO Max.
The trailer came out 2 days ago. Premieres in 10 days. I know the vast majority here thought the Cowboys season from the Fall sucked.
For those who don't really follow the NFL, the Colts are 4-5 and 2nd in the NFC South. They just beat the Jets Thursday.
