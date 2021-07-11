Dexter: New Blood - Cold Snap - (S9E1) - 11/7/21

Quote:

For the past decade, Dexter has been living a quiet, isolated life far away from the temptations of his past. Hes found comfort in a new identity and has assimilated into small town life as a beloved member of the Iron Lake community. When a local hotshot begins behaving recklessly, and a mysterious stranger seems to be on Dexters trail, he questions whether he can continue to suppress the murderous urgings of his Dark Passenger.