Dexter: New Blood - Cold Snap - (S1E1) - 11/7/21

Dexter: New Blood - Cold Snap - (S1E1) - 11/7/21

   
11-06-21, 08:37 AM
Mike86
Dexter: New Blood - Cold Snap - (S1E1) - 11/7/21

For the past decade, Dexter has been living a quiet, isolated life far away from the temptations of his past. He’s found comfort in a new identity and has assimilated into small town life as a beloved member of the Iron Lake community. When a local hotshot begins behaving recklessly, and a mysterious stranger seems to be on Dexter’s trail, he questions whether he can continue to suppress the murderous urgings of his Dark Passenger.
11-06-21, 08:47 AM
jpcamb
Re: Dexter: New Blood - Cold Snap - (S9E1)
wait, is this not on Showtime?
11-06-21, 08:54 AM
Mike86
re: Dexter: New Blood - Cold Snap - (S1E1) - 11/7/21
Its on both Showtime first, but will also be available on Paramount+. Its just the first image I could find that was in a format the forum would accept.
11-06-21, 09:01 AM
Decker
re: Dexter: New Blood - Cold Snap - (S1E1) - 11/7/21
Alan Sepinwall didnt like the revival very much.

11-06-21, 09:04 AM
dex14
re: Dexter: New Blood - Cold Snap - (S1E1) - 11/7/21
Most reviews I've seen have not been favorable.

Also, this is not considered Season 9. I am updating the title.
11-06-21, 09:07 AM
Mike86
re: Dexter: New Blood - Cold Snap - (S1E1) - 11/7/21
I wonder how many episodes were available to reviewers. Hopefully this isnt a disappointment.
11-06-21, 09:11 AM
dex14
Re: Dexter: New Blood - Cold Snap - (S9E1) - 11/7/21
Four.
11-06-21, 10:04 AM
Mike86
Re: Dexter: New Blood - Cold Snap - (S9E1) - 11/7/21
Oof.. that could be bad seeing as thats about half the season. Hopefully the show is good. It cant be much worse than season eight.
