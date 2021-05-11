DVD Talk Forum

The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek

The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek

   
Old 11-05-21, 09:23 AM
The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek
"The Center Seat" on the History Channel is a 10-part series chronicling the history of "Star Trek." Each of "The Center Seat's" 10 installments targets a different chapter in " Star Trek " history with a definitive in-depth journey behind the scenes of one of TVs landmark properties. This starts November 5th at 9pm Central (10pm Eastern). The trailer (which I can't post from this location) seems to emphasize behind-the-scenes drama.
Old 11-05-21, 09:32 AM
Re: The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek
Originally Posted by DWilson
[...] seems to emphasize behind-the-scenes drama.
Oooh, boy. So, it's 10 episodes of naming names? Could be interesting or could just be the same stuff we've heard for years.
Old 11-05-21, 09:50 AM
Re: The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek
Originally Posted by milo bloom
Oooh, boy. So, it's 10 episodes of naming names? Could be interesting or could just be the same stuff we've heard for years.
I'm not expecting any major revelations, but it looks like it could be a little more contentious than what we usually get (or maybe they're just selling the sizzle), and it will pay some attention to the other series in the Trek universe and not just the original.
