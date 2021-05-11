The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek

"The Center Seat" on the History Channel is a 10-part series chronicling the history of "Star Trek." Each of "The Center Seat's" 10 installments targets a different chapter in " Star Trek " history with a definitive in-depth journey behind the scenes of one of TVs landmark properties. This starts November 5th at 9pm Central (10pm Eastern). The trailer (which I can't post from this location) seems to emphasize behind-the-scenes drama.

