The Flash (CW) -- Season 8 -- Premieres 11/16/21

   
Old 11-03-21, 04:49 PM
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 66,621
Received 1,191 Likes on 884 Posts
The Flash (CW) -- Season 8 -- Premieres 11/16/21





Premieres in 2 weeks. 5 episode crossover event.


Brandon Routh, Chyler Leigh, Cress Williams, Javicia Leslie and Katherine McNamara will guest star. I'm going to continue to watch the show until the very end.


Cue the "I'm done with the Arrowverse, I'm not going to watch it folks"


Old 11-03-21, 05:14 PM
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 36,154
Likes: 0
Received 1,669 Likes on 1,150 Posts
re: The Flash (CW) -- Season 8 -- Premieres 11/16/21
Isn't Armageddon just the name of the 5 episode crossover arc? Not the whole season?
Old 11-03-21, 05:18 PM
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 66,621
Received 1,191 Likes on 884 Posts
re: The Flash (CW) -- Season 8 -- Premieres 11/16/21
Originally Posted by dex14 View Post
Isn't Armageddon just the name of the 5 episode crossover arc? Not the whole season?
You know what youre right. I looked at Futon Critic and the premiere is called Armageddon part 1. You can lose it from the title.
Old 11-03-21, 07:31 PM
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 32,006
Received 299 Likes on 215 Posts
re: The Flash (CW) -- Season 8 -- Premieres 11/16/21
I assume this will loosely follow the DC story arc of the same name?
