True Story (Netflix) -- S: Kevin Hart, Wesley Snipes -- Limited series -- Premieres 11/24/21
True Story (Netflix) -- S: Kevin Hart, Wesley Snipes -- Limited series -- Premieres 11/24/21
How far will you go to protect your own? Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes star in True Story, the gripping journey of two brothers entangled in a world of celebrity, crime, and lies. Watch True Story, a limited series, November 24, only on Netflix.
True Story
The 7 Episode Limited Series Premieres Globally on Netflix on November 24, 2021
Cast: Kevin Hart, Wesley Snipes, Tawny Newsome, Will Catlett, Paul Adelstein, Theo Rossi, Ash Santos, John Ales, Chris Diamantopoulos, Lauren London, Billy Zane
Logline: A tour stop in Kid's (Hart) hometown of Philadelphia becomes a matter of life and death for one of the world's most famous comedians when the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes) threaten to destroy everything he's built.
Additional Information:
· This marks Hart's dramatic series debut who also serves as an executive producer.
· True Story is executive produced by Narcos and Narcos: Mexico showrunner Eric Newman, under his overall Television deal with Netflix.
· Caroline Currier from Grand Electric and Mike Stein and Tiffany Brown from Hartbeat Productions all serve as co-producers.
· Stephen Williams (Watchmen, Lost) will direct and executive produce the first three episodes.
· Hanelle Culpepper (Star Trek Picard, Kung Fu) will direct the final four episodes.
www.netflix.com/truestory
