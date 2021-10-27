DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

True Story (Netflix) -- S: Kevin Hart, Wesley Snipes -- Limited series -- Premieres 11/24/21

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

True Story (Netflix) -- S: Kevin Hart, Wesley Snipes -- Limited series -- Premieres 11/24/21

   
Old 10-27-21, 01:44 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 66,528
Received 1,182 Likes on 877 Posts
True Story (Netflix) -- S: Kevin Hart, Wesley Snipes -- Limited series -- Premieres 11/24/21


How far will you go to protect your own? Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes star in True Story, the gripping journey of two brothers entangled in a world of celebrity, crime, and lies. Watch True Story, a limited series, November 24, only on Netflix.

True Story

The 7 Episode Limited Series Premieres Globally on Netflix on November 24, 2021

Cast: Kevin Hart, Wesley Snipes, Tawny Newsome, Will Catlett, Paul Adelstein, Theo Rossi, Ash Santos, John Ales, Chris Diamantopoulos, Lauren London, Billy Zane

Logline: A tour stop in Kid's (Hart) hometown of Philadelphia becomes a matter of life and death for one of the world's most famous comedians when the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes) threaten to destroy everything he's built.

Additional Information:

· This marks Hart's dramatic series debut who also serves as an executive producer.

· True Story is executive produced by Narcos and Narcos: Mexico showrunner Eric Newman, under his overall Television deal with Netflix.

· Caroline Currier from Grand Electric and Mike Stein and Tiffany Brown from Hartbeat Productions all serve as co-producers.

· Stephen Williams (Watchmen, Lost) will direct and executive produce the first three episodes.

· Hanelle Culpepper (Star Trek Picard, Kung Fu) will direct the final four episodes.

www.netflix.com/truestory
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
The Real World Homecoming (Paramount+) -- original casts reunited

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.