Dr. Brain (Apple TV+) -- from Kim Jee-Woon (A Bittersweet Life, I Saw The Devil) -- premieres 11/4/21

Dr. Brain premieres November 4



Exciting news, K-drama fans. Dr. Brain, the first Korean Apple Original is coming your way. Only on Apple TV+.



Directed by the visionary filmmaker Kim Jee-Woon (THE AGE OF SHADOWS, A BITTERSWEET LIFE, A TALE OF TWO SISTERS), starring Lee Sun-Kyun (PARASITE). Get ready for a mind-bending journey with a genius neuroscientist who navigates through other peoples memories in search of the truth.





"Dr. Brain," a new six-episode Korean-language Apple Original series directed and executive produced by visionary filmmaker KIM Jee-woon, is set to premiere globally on Thursday, November 4 (Wednesday, November 3 in the U.S.) on Apple TV+. Based on the popular Korean webtoon of the same name by Hongjacga, "Dr. Brain" marks the first Korean-Language series to debut on Apple TV+. The sci-fi drama series will premiere with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly through December 10, 2021. The series follows a brilliant brain scientist Sewon (LEE Sun-kyun) who suffers a horrific personal tragedy when his family falls victim to a mysterious accident. Desperate to uncover what happened, he goes to extraordinary lengths to solve the tragic mystery by conducting "brain syncs" with the dead to access their memories for clues.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Lee Sun-Kyun



CREW INFORMATION:

· Antonio H.W. Lee as EP

· Daniel Han as EP

· Ham Jung Yeub as EP

· Jamie Yuan Lai as EP

· Joy Jinsoo Lee as EP

· Kim Jee-Woon as EP/DIR/WRTR

· Min Young Hong as EP

· Samuel Yeunju Ha as EP