The Blacklist (NBC) -- Season 9 -- Premieres 10/21/21
In the two years following the death of Elizabeth Keen, Raymond Reddington and the members of the FBI Task Force have disbanded with Reddington's whereabouts unknown. When one of their own is injured in the line of duty, however, the Task Force is drawn back together to bring down a conspiracy that could shatter global security. TV-14
It's now all Red Reddington. Liz was killed off in season 8
Re: The Blacklist (NBC) -- Season 9 -- Premieres 10/21/21
As I noted in the season 8 thread, I forgot Liz died
This show is dragging along.
Re: The Blacklist (NBC) -- Season 9 -- Premieres 10/21/21
I was amazed they actually shot a full 22 episode season last year even with all the COVID restrictions. Most shows cut their seasons short. I guess Sony really wants to fulfill an episode quota so they have more content to sell.
