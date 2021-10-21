DVD Talk Forum

Four Hours at the Capitol (HBO Documentary)

Four Hours at the Capitol (HBO Documentary)

   
Four Hours at the Capitol (HBO Documentary)
I caught this late last night on HBO and it made my blood boil. Highly recommended.


And it's no surprise that the magabillies are storming IMDB to give it a 1/10 rating. Just read their non-sensical "reviews". But here is a counter one for them.


