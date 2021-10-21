DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

The Girl in the Woods (Peacock) -- supernatural drama -- premieres 10/21/21

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

The Girl in the Woods (Peacock) -- supernatural drama -- premieres 10/21/21

   
Old 10-21-21, 07:13 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 36,005
Likes: 0
Received 1,611 Likes on 1,113 Posts
The Girl in the Woods (Peacock) -- supernatural drama -- premieres 10/21/21


The Girl In The Woods is streaming October 21st on Peacock.

Synopsis: In the supernatural drama The Girl In The Woods, monsters are real, kept at bay behind a mysterious door in a cult-like colony. Teenage runaway Carries job is to guard that door, but when strange occurrences begin to shake the sleepy mining town to its core, she must enlist the help of new friends Nolan and Tasha. The group becomes an unlikely trio of monster slayers, determined to save their loved ones. As they fight back, Nolan and Tasha cant help but wonder...can they really trust Carrie? Small towns sure can be Hell.

Starring Stefanie Scott (Carrie), Misha Osherovich (Nolan), Sofia Bryant (Tasha), Will Yun Lee (Arthur Dean), Kylie Liya Page (Sara), Reed Diamond (Hosea) and Leonard Roberts (Khalil).

Directed by Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) and Jacob Chase (Come Play).
All 8 episodes are up.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
WarnerMedia In Talks With David Chase About HBO Max Prequel Series

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.