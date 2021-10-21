The Girl in the Woods (Peacock) -- supernatural drama -- premieres 10/21/21

Quote:

The Girl In The Woods is streaming October 21st on Peacock.



Synopsis: In the supernatural drama The Girl In The Woods, monsters are real, kept at bay behind a mysterious door in a cult-like colony. Teenage runaway Carries job is to guard that door, but when strange occurrences begin to shake the sleepy mining town to its core, she must enlist the help of new friends Nolan and Tasha. The group becomes an unlikely trio of monster slayers, determined to save their loved ones. As they fight back, Nolan and Tasha cant help but wonder...can they really trust Carrie? Small towns sure can be Hell.



Starring Stefanie Scott (Carrie), Misha Osherovich (Nolan), Sofia Bryant (Tasha), Will Yun Lee (Arthur Dean), Kylie Liya Page (Sara), Reed Diamond (Hosea) and Leonard Roberts (Khalil).



Directed by Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) and Jacob Chase (Come Play).