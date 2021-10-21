The Girl in the Woods (Peacock) -- supernatural drama -- premieres 10/21/21
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 36,005
Likes: 0
Received 1,611 Likes on 1,113 Posts
The Girl in the Woods (Peacock) -- supernatural drama -- premieres 10/21/21
The Girl In The Woods is streaming October 21st on Peacock.
Synopsis: In the supernatural drama The Girl In The Woods, monsters are real, kept at bay behind a mysterious door in a cult-like colony. Teenage runaway Carries job is to guard that door, but when strange occurrences begin to shake the sleepy mining town to its core, she must enlist the help of new friends Nolan and Tasha. The group becomes an unlikely trio of monster slayers, determined to save their loved ones. As they fight back, Nolan and Tasha cant help but wonder...can they really trust Carrie? Small towns sure can be Hell.
Starring Stefanie Scott (Carrie), Misha Osherovich (Nolan), Sofia Bryant (Tasha), Will Yun Lee (Arthur Dean), Kylie Liya Page (Sara), Reed Diamond (Hosea) and Leonard Roberts (Khalil).
Directed by Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) and Jacob Chase (Come Play).
Synopsis: In the supernatural drama The Girl In The Woods, monsters are real, kept at bay behind a mysterious door in a cult-like colony. Teenage runaway Carries job is to guard that door, but when strange occurrences begin to shake the sleepy mining town to its core, she must enlist the help of new friends Nolan and Tasha. The group becomes an unlikely trio of monster slayers, determined to save their loved ones. As they fight back, Nolan and Tasha cant help but wonder...can they really trust Carrie? Small towns sure can be Hell.
Starring Stefanie Scott (Carrie), Misha Osherovich (Nolan), Sofia Bryant (Tasha), Will Yun Lee (Arthur Dean), Kylie Liya Page (Sara), Reed Diamond (Hosea) and Leonard Roberts (Khalil).
Directed by Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) and Jacob Chase (Come Play).
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off