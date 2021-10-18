DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

History of the World Part II - Variety Series Ordered at Hulu, Mel Brooks to Write and EP

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

History of the World Part II - Variety Series Ordered at Hulu, Mel Brooks to Write and EP

   
Old 10-18-21, 02:07 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 35,983
Likes: 0
Received 1,606 Likes on 1,109 Posts
History of the World Part II - Variety Series Ordered at Hulu, Mel Brooks to Write and EP
“History of the World, Part I” is finally getting a Part II, with Hulu ordering a variety series followup to the classic Mel Brooks comedy film, Variety has learned exclusively.

“History of the World, Part II” is described as a sequel to the 1981 film. The film was made up of segments set during different periods of world history. Among those was the Stone Age, Ancient Rome, and the French Revolution. Like most of Brooks’ work, it also featured musical numbers, including one about the Spanish Inquisition and, of course, “Jews in Space.”

Brooks is a writer and executive producer on the series along with Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen and Kevin Salter. There is no word yet on which world events the series will cover. Hulu has ordered eight episodes of the show. The writers room is beginning in October with production slated to begin in Spring 2022.

“I can’t wait to once more tell the real truth about all the phony baloney stories the world has been conned into believing are History!” Brooks said.

Brooks, a comedy legend and EGOT winner, wrote and directed “History of the World, Part I” in addition to appearing onscreen in five different roles. Those included King Louis XVI and his piss boy doppleganger as well as the stand up philosopher Comicus. The film also featured stars like Gregory Hines, Dom De Luise, Madeline Kahn, Harvey Korman, Cloris Leachman, and many more.

Brooks’ comedy films are consistently ranked among the best of all time, such as “Blazing Saddles,” “Young Frankenstein,” “The Producers,” and “Spaceballs.” He later adapted both “The Producers” and “Young Frankenstein” as critically-acclaimed stage musicals. He has also produced several hit films, most notably David Lynch’s “The Elephant Man.”

He is repped by CAA.

Kroll previously created and starred in the Comedy Central sketch series “Kroll Show” and currently stars in the hit Netflix animated comedy series “Big Mouth,” which he co-created. Sykes is a world-renowned stand up comedian, writer and actress, known for roles in shows like “The New Adventures of Old Christine,” “Black-ish,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and the current Netflix series “The Upshaws.” Barinholtz previously wrote for and starred in “The Mindy Project” and has starred in shows like “Madtv,” “The League” (along with Kroll), and “Bless the Harts.” Stassen also wrote for “The Mindy Project” and recently re-teamed with Barinholtz as writers on the Netflix animated series “Chicago Party Aunt.” Salter is Brooks’ producing partner, having worked with him on projects like “Mel Brooks Live at the Geffen” and “Young Frankenstein Live.”

Kroll is repped by UTA, Rise and Schreck/Rose/Dapello. Sykes is repped by ICM and Roger Pliakas.
Barinholtz is repped by UTA, Artists First, Kovert Creative, and Morris Yorn. Stassen is repped by UTA, Mosaic and Morris Yorn.

Salter is repped by CAA.
https://variety.com/2021/tv/news/his...es-1235091840/
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-18-21, 02:10 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
mwbmis's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2006
Location: Land of Lincoln
Posts: 6,606
Received 94 Likes on 79 Posts
Re: History of the World Part II - Variety Series Ordered at Hulu, Mel Brooks to Write and EP
I've been waiting 40 years for "Hitler on Ice" and "Jews in Space".
mwbmis is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Last Show You Binged?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.