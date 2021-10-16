DVD Talk Forum

Young Justice: Phantoms (HBO Max) -- Season 4 -- Premieres 10/16/21

Young Justice: Phantoms (HBO Max) -- Season 4 -- Premieres 10/16/21

   
10-16-21, 05:34 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 66,381
Received 1,165 Likes on 869 Posts
Young Justice: Phantoms (HBO Max) -- Season 4 -- Premieres 10/16/21





Season 4 is now up on HBO Max. 2 episodes. New episodes will be up every Thursday
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
10-16-21, 05:36 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk God
 
Deftones's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 77,382
Received 461 Likes on 332 Posts
Re: Young Justice: Phantoms (HBO Max) -- Season 4 -- Premieres 10/16/21
Holy crap way to just dump this with no promotion. Hopefully it is better than last season. It was way too slow.
Deftones is online now  
Reply Like
