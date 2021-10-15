Just Beyond (Disney+) -- anthology series inspired by the writings of R.L. Stine

Quote:

Witches. Aliens. Ghosts. Enter a world of fantasies and fears in Just Beyond, an Original Series streaming October 13 only on Disney Plus.



Inspired by the writings of R.L. Stine, Just Beyond is an eight-episode anthology series that tells astonishing and thought-provoking stories of a reality just beyond the one we know. Each episode introduces viewers to a new cast of characters who must go on a surprising journey of self-discovery in a supernatural world of witches, aliens, ghosts and parallel universes. Stine, prolific author of young-adult horror fiction, including the Goosebumps and Fear Street series, has been scaring readers worldwide for over 35 years. The shows creators referenced his popular page-turners while developing their new series of hair-raising stories. Episodes acknowledge teenage struggles, such as bullying, peer pressure and anxiety, through supernatural storylines that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Arjun Athalye

· Cedric Joe

· Christine Ko

· Cyrus Arnold

· Elisha Henig

· Gabriel Bateman

· Henry Thomas

· Izabela Vidovic

· Jack Gore

· Jy Prishkulnik

· Lexi Underwood

· Logan Gray

· Malcolm Barrett

· Mckenna Grace

· Megan Stott

· Nasim Pedrad

· Rachel Marsh

· Riki Lindhome

· Sally Pressman

· Tim Heidecker



CREW INFORMATION:

· David Katzenberg as EP

· Marc Webb as DIR (Pilot)

· R.L. Stine as BOOK/CO-EP

· Ross Richie as EP

· Seth Grahame-Smith as CRTR/EP

· Stephen Christy as EP