Just Beyond (Disney+) -- anthology series inspired by the writings of R.L. Stine
Witches. Aliens. Ghosts. Enter a world of fantasies and fears in Just Beyond, an Original Series streaming October 13 only on Disney Plus.
Inspired by the writings of R.L. Stine, Just Beyond is an eight-episode anthology series that tells astonishing and thought-provoking stories of a reality just beyond the one we know. Each episode introduces viewers to a new cast of characters who must go on a surprising journey of self-discovery in a supernatural world of witches, aliens, ghosts and parallel universes. Stine, prolific author of young-adult horror fiction, including the Goosebumps and Fear Street series, has been scaring readers worldwide for over 35 years. The shows creators referenced his popular page-turners while developing their new series of hair-raising stories. Episodes acknowledge teenage struggles, such as bullying, peer pressure and anxiety, through supernatural storylines that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Arjun Athalye
· Cedric Joe
· Christine Ko
· Cyrus Arnold
· Elisha Henig
· Gabriel Bateman
· Henry Thomas
· Izabela Vidovic
· Jack Gore
· Jy Prishkulnik
· Lexi Underwood
· Logan Gray
· Malcolm Barrett
· Mckenna Grace
· Megan Stott
· Nasim Pedrad
· Rachel Marsh
· Riki Lindhome
· Sally Pressman
· Tim Heidecker
CREW INFORMATION:
· David Katzenberg as EP
· Marc Webb as DIR (Pilot)
· R.L. Stine as BOOK/CO-EP
· Ross Richie as EP
· Seth Grahame-Smith as CRTR/EP
· Stephen Christy as EP
