Guilty Party (Paramount +) -- S: Kate Beckinsale -- Premieres 10/14/21
Starring Kate Beckinsale, GUILTY PARTY is produced by CBS Studios in association with Funny Or Die and Mosaic
September 17, 2021 - Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today released the official trailer for for its new half-hour, genre-bending original series, GUILTY PARTY. Created by Rebecca Addelman ("Dead to Me"), GUILTY PARTY stars Kate Beckinsale as Beth Burgess, a discredited journalist desperate to salvage her career by latching on to the story of a young mother, Toni Plimpton, played by newcomer Jules Latimer. Toni is sentenced to life in prison for maiming and murdering her husband, crimes she claims she didn't commit. In trying to uncover the truth, Beth finds herself in over her head as she contends with Colorado gun-smugglers, clickbait culture, the doldrums of marriage and her own tarnished past. The ten-episode first season will premiere with two episodes on Thursday, October 14th exclusively on Paramount+.
In addition to Beckinsale and Latimer, GUILTY PARTY also stars Geoff Stults ("Little Fires Everywhere"), Laurie Davidson ("The Good Liar"), Andre Hyland ("The Death of Dick Long"), Tiya Sircar ("Good Sam") and Alanna Ubach ("Euphoria").
Addelman also serves as executive producer alongside director Trent O'Donnell, Kate Beckinsale, Mosaic's Jimmy Miller and Sam Hansen, and Funny Or Die's Joe Farrell, Jim Ziegler, Mike Farah and co-executive producers Becca Kinskey and Whitney Hodack. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Funny Or Die and Mosaic.
10 episode season. Premieres today on Paramount +
This is a 30 minute comedy
