DC's Legends of Tomorrow (CW) -- Season 7 and Beyond
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13
SEASON PREMIERE
DC'S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW
"The Bullet Blondes" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)
COMFORT ZONE - After defeating the aliens and saving Earth, the Legends find themselves stranded in 1925 Odessa, Texas with a destroyed Waverider. Wanting to help fix things, Astra (Olivia Swann) tries using her powers, which creates unwanted attention from the town and that of the new Director of the Bureau of Investigation, J. Edgar Hoover, and a surprise no one expected. Realizing they need to escape, Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) create a distraction by going on a crime spree with Hoover hot on their tails. Meanwhile, Zari (Tala Ashe) is finding it hard to get over Constantine, so Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) suggests the only thing he knows that can help. Nick Zano, Adam Tsekham, Lisseth Chavez and Amy Pemberton also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by James Eagan & Ray Utarnachitt (#701). Original airdate 10/13/2021.
New season starts tonight. I guess the majority of this forum doesn't watch this anymore. The season 6 thread was completely dead all summer. No comments beyond the 1st week. So, here's a thread for season 7 and beyond.
The last season was poor. I'll check it out, but not particularly excited about it. Wish they would just stick to time travel.
