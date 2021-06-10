The Fall Of The House Of Usher - from Mike Flanagan - coming to Netflix
The Fall Of The House Of Usher - from Mike Flanagan - coming to Netflix
Mike Flanagan, creator of The Haunting anthology series, has set up his latest Netflix project.
The man behind the recently launched horror miniseries Midnight Mass has scored a series order for limited drama The Fall of the House of Usher.
The project is based on multiple works from Edgar Allan Poe. Although the streamer did not release plot details, The Fall of the House of Usher is a short story written by Poe. First published in 1893, it features themes of madness, family, isolation and metaphysical identities.
The series, which was created by Flanagan, who will also direct, is exec produced by the auteur along with his Intrepid Pictures partner Trevor Macy as well as Emmy Grinwis and Michael Fimognari. Intrepid Pictures Melinda Nishioka will co-executive produce the project.
Fimognari and Flanagan will each direct four episodes.
The eight-part limited series is unrelated to Flanagans previous work and is a standalone story.
The Fall of the House of Usher marks the fifth series for Intrepid Pictures under its overall deal following The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass and upcoming series The Midnight Club.
I'm a fan of Flangan's work so can't wait. Wondering he cast same actors he use, maybe Henry Thomas as Roderick Usher and Kate Siegel as Madeline Usher?
