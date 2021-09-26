DVD Talk Forum

The Rookie (ABC) -- Season 4 -- Premieres 9/26/21

   
The Rookie (ABC) -- Season 4 -- Premieres 9/26/21



SUNDAY, SEPT. 26

10:00-11:00 p.m. - THE ROOKIE: "Life and Death" (401) (Season Premiere)

Officer Nolan and the entire team race against the clock to locate Lopez after she is kidnapped on her wedding day, not only to save her life but her unborn child's, on the season four premiere of "The Rookie," SUNDAY, SEPT. 26 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Guest starring is Camille Guaty as Sandra "La Fiera" De La Cruz, Kamar De Los Reyes as Detective Sgt. Ryan Caradine and Kyle Secor as Agent Sam Taggart.

"Life and Death" was written by Alexi Hawley and directed by Bill Roe.


Read more: Listings - ROOKIE, THE on ABC | TheFutonCritic.com Listings - ROOKIE, THE on ABC | TheFutonCritic.com



Returns tonight. Season 3 ended on a big cliffhanger.

Recap
