The Orville: New Horizons (Hulu) -- premieres 3/10/22

   
Old 09-23-21, 12:05 PM
  #1  
The Orville: New Horizons (Hulu) -- premieres 3/10/22
"The Orville: New Horizons" arrives March 10, 2022.
Old 09-23-21, 12:26 PM
  #2  
Re: The Orville: New Horizons (Hulu) -- premieres 3/10/22
About damned time!
Old 09-23-21, 12:28 PM
  #3  
Re: The Orville: New Horizons (Hulu) -- premieres 3/10/22
Old 09-23-21, 12:39 PM
  #4  
Re: The Orville: New Horizons (Hulu) -- premieres 3/10/22
Yay, something to look forward to in the new year (but still, it is going to be a long wait since we are still only in Sep of this year, over 6 months to go). At least we do have a date when it airs.
