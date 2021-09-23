DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Star Wars: Visions (Anime Anthology; Disney+) - 9/22/2021

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Star Wars: Visions (Anime Anthology; Disney+) - 9/22/2021

   
Old 09-23-21, 07:07 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Goldberg74's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 17,237
Received 106 Likes on 63 Posts
Star Wars: Visions (Anime Anthology; Disney+) - 9/22/2021

Seven Japanese anime studios bring their unique talent and perspective to Star Wars: Visionsa collection of animated short films that will stream exclusively on Disney+. The anime studios are Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio (Twin Engine), Studio Colorido (Twin Engine), TRIGGER, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru, and Production I.G. Each studio will use their signature animation and storytelling styles to realize their own visions of the galaxy far, far away. As a first formal venture into anime, each Star Wars: Visions short bears a unique Japanese sensibility, which in many ways aligns with the tone and spirit of Star Wars storytelling. From the beginning, stories told in the Star Wars galaxy have counted Japanese mythology and the films of Akira Kurosawa among their many influences, and these new visions will further explore that cultural heritage through the unique animation style and perspective of each anime studio. TV-PG
All nine episodes dropped yesterday on Disney+. They are between 13 and 22 minutes each (including a short list of credits).

Ive watched the first three. Very different and kinda interesting.
Goldberg74 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
What do you think killed "Water Cooler/Discussion TV?"

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.