Pitch Perfect TV series coming from Peacock -- S: Adam Devine, EP: Elizabeth Banks
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 66,137
Received 1,118 Likes on 835 Posts
Who the hell watched Pitch Perfect for the Bumper Allen character? The guy was an annoying douche.
I watched it for the group of cute girls who could sing. This is a hard pass unless the trailer blows me away or they bring in one of the original girls.
