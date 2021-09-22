DVD Talk Forum

Pitch Perfect TV series coming from Peacock -- S: Adam Devine, EP: Elizabeth Banks

   
Pitch Perfect TV series coming from Peacock -- S: Adam Devine, EP: Elizabeth Banks


Who the hell watched Pitch Perfect for the Bumper Allen character? The guy was an annoying douche.

I watched it for the group of cute girls who could sing. This is a hard pass unless the trailer blows me away or they bring in one of the original girls.
