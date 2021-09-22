View Poll Results: What do you think has killed Water Cooler TV/Discussion of shows?
Way too many shows
33.33%
Life - I have less free time now than before
0
0%
Streaming services
33.33%
The shows that are coming out are just not good enough to talk about
0
0%
It's just not fun talking about shows with strangers
0
0%
Crappy fandom - People who disagree with your opinion and get angry at you
0
0%
Multiple reasons above
33.33%
Other - Explain your reason
0
0%
Voters: 3. You may not vote on this poll
What do you think killed "Water Cooler/Discussion TV?"
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 66,133
Received 1,117 Likes on 834 Posts
What do you think killed "Water Cooler/Discussion TV?"
Lots of new shows keep coming out and many just barely get noticed or even discussed here. TV Nielsen ratings are way way down from the hey day. It seems like talking about your favorite shows or episodes has become more of chore now for some of you. There's dozens of streaming services that I know many of you simply don't have the time and money for, so many shows just don't get watched by you.
This forum used to get shows and threads that would get hundreds of pages of talk. Now we're lucky to get even 20. So what do you think has killed Water Cooler TV and discussion in general?
I also think there's less urgency now for some to watch things right away. I see people let episodes build up or just watch something whenever they feel like it because they assume it will always be there.
Last edited by DJariya; 09-22-21 at 07:06 PM.
#2
Re: What do you think killed "Water Cooler/Discussion TV?"
The DVR (Tivo)?
And if not that, then streaming for sure. When you can watch stuff at your own pace and aren't glued to your tv at a certain time on a certain day, it's hard to have much to talk about at the same time unless it really is event TV. Which is probably why sports still has some watercooler talk for those who watch it.
The VCR obviously predates the DVR but even that bit of extra effort to time shift something makes a huge difference.
And if not that, then streaming for sure. When you can watch stuff at your own pace and aren't glued to your tv at a certain time on a certain day, it's hard to have much to talk about at the same time unless it really is event TV. Which is probably why sports still has some watercooler talk for those who watch it.
The VCR obviously predates the DVR but even that bit of extra effort to time shift something makes a huge difference.
#3
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 6,311
Received 111 Likes on 81 Posts
Re: What do you think killed "Water Cooler/Discussion TV?"
streaming and especially things like AMC+ with early premiere has really made it harder to talk about shows in real-time. Between some shows dropping all episodes at one time and the preponderance of shows and platforms, it's harder for a show to find a following. aside for the last season of GOT which ended up being a bad overall experience I can not recall the last time there was any kind of must-watch TV.
#4
Re: What do you think killed "Water Cooler/Discussion TV?"
streaming and especially things like AMC+ with early premiere has really made it harder to talk about shows in real-time. Between some shows dropping all episodes at one time and the preponderance of shows and platforms, it's harder for a show to find a following. aside for the last season of GOT which ended up being a bad overall experience I can not recall the last time there was any kind of must-watch TV.
#5
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 18,446
Received 818 Likes on 570 Posts
Re: What do you think killed "Water Cooler/Discussion TV?"
I agree with whats already been mentioned but if I had to answer with one word Id say, Binging.
