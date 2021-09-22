What do you think killed "Water Cooler/Discussion TV?"

Lots of new shows keep coming out and many just barely get noticed or even discussed here. TV Nielsen ratings are way way down from the hey day. It seems like talking about your favorite shows or episodes has become more of chore now for some of you. There's dozens of streaming services that I know many of you simply don't have the time and money for, so many shows just don't get watched by you.



This forum used to get shows and threads that would get hundreds of pages of talk. Now we're lucky to get even 20. So what do you think has killed Water Cooler TV and discussion in general?



I also think there's less urgency now for some to watch things right away. I see people let episodes build up or just watch something whenever they feel like it because they assume it will always be there.