Maid (Netflix) - S: Margaret Qualley, Andie MacDowell, EP: John Wells, Margot Robbie - premieres 10/1/21
One young mother's incredible story of survival and resilience as she navigates the world of poverty, abuse and redefining her worth against all odds. Inspired by the New York Times Best-selling memoir by Stephanie Land, and from the Producers of Shameless and Promising Young Woman.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Aimee Carrero as Danielle
· Andie MacDowell as Paula
· Anika Noni Rose as Regina
· B.J. Harrison as Denise
· Billy Burke as Hank
· Margaret Qualley as Alex
· Nick Robinson as Sean
· Raymond Ablack as Nate
· Rylea Nevaeh Whittet as Maddy
· Toby Levins as Basil
· Tracy Vilar as Yolanda
· Xavi de Guzman as Ethan
CREW INFORMATION:
· Brett Hedblom as EP
· Erin Jontow as EP
· John Wells as EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Margot Robbie as EP
· Molly Smith Metzler as CRTR/EP
· Stephanie Land as BOOK/EP
· Tom Ackerley as EP
