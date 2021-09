Maid (Netflix) - S: Margaret Qualley, Andie MacDowell, EP: John Wells, Margot Robbie - premieres 10/1/21

Quote:

One young mother's incredible story of survival and resilience as she navigates the world of poverty, abuse and redefining her worth against all odds. Inspired by the New York Times Best-selling memoir by Stephanie Land, and from the Producers of Shameless and Promising Young Woman.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

Aimee Carrero as Danielle

Andie MacDowell as Paula

Anika Noni Rose as Regina

B.J. Harrison as Denise

Billy Burke as Hank

Margaret Qualley as Alex

Nick Robinson as Sean

Raymond Ablack as Nate

Rylea Nevaeh Whittet as Maddy

Toby Levins as Basil

Tracy Vilar as Yolanda

Xavi de Guzman as Ethan



CREW INFORMATION:

Brett Hedblom as EP

Erin Jontow as EP

John Wells as EP/DIR (Pilot)

Margot Robbie as EP

Molly Smith Metzler as CRTR/EP

Stephanie Land as BOOK/EP

Tom Ackerley as EP