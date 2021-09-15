DVD Talk Forum

The Conners (ABC) - Season 4 Thread

   
The Conners (ABC) - Season 4 Thread
Season 4 premieres this week (9/22) with a live episode. Not a fan of those with any show, but looking forward to this returning. I wonder if they'll bring back a studio audience this year. Also, I thought for sure they'd move it back to Tuesday nights given it dropped significantly in the ratings on Wednesday. If it maintains those low number or drops even lower, there is no way they'll bring it back for another season.

