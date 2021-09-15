Pretty Smart (Netflix) -- S: Emily Osment, Olivia Macklin -- A Netflix comedy series -- 10/8/21

Quote:



After getting unexpectedly dumped by her boyfriend, Chelsea a high-brow, Harvard-educated intellectual and aspiring novelist is forced to move in with her bubbly, carefree, not-so-intellectual West Coast sister, Claire, and her three lovably eccentric, not-so-intellectual roommates: Grant, a distractingly handsome personal trainer, Solana, a former lawyer turned healer, and Jayden, a social media influencer. But Chelsea’s tough, sometimes judgemental exterior starts to soften as she gets to know her new friends, and they begin to form an unlikely-found family.



