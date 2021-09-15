Pretty Smart (Netflix) -- S: Emily Osment, Olivia Macklin -- A Netflix comedy series -- 10/8/21
After getting unexpectedly dumped by her boyfriend, Chelsea a high-brow, Harvard-educated intellectual and aspiring novelist is forced to move in with her bubbly, carefree, not-so-intellectual West Coast sister, Claire, and her three lovably eccentric, not-so-intellectual roommates: Grant, a distractingly handsome personal trainer, Solana, a former lawyer turned healer, and Jayden, a social media influencer. But Chelsea’s tough, sometimes judgemental exterior starts to soften as she gets to know her new friends, and they begin to form an unlikely-found family.
This is a 10 episode season. Premieres on October 8th. Netflix just posted the trailer.
I saw a test screening of the first 3 episodes back in May. I know this is the type of comedy series that most of this forum hates. Its a multi-cam studio comedy with a laugh track. The one positive from the 3 episodes was Olivia Macklin, the girl on the right who plays the ditzy sister. I kind of liked her and she's pretty hot. And she did make me laugh a few times.
I will be interested to see if anyone here might try it and see what they think. Since almost 4 months have passed since I saw it, I guess it's pretty safe for me to post this. I won't reveal much else about the plot, you can make that assessment by watching the trailer and see if this may interest you. My guess is for most here it will be a no.
