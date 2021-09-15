One of Us Is Lying (Peacock) -- Based on the Novel -- Premieres 10/7/21

Quote: Based on Karen M. McManus's #1 New York Times best-selling novel, One of Us Is Lying is the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide.

This is an 8 episode series. The full trailer was posted today.Yay!! Another YA thriller series for all you 50 year olds who can so relate to it.The person who adapted this series is pretty unknown. She worked on Evil, Instinct, Channel Zero in small production roles.