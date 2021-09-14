4400 (CW) -- Premieres 10/25/21 -- Based on the USA network series
Over the last century at least, four thousand four hundred people who were overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized vanished without a trace off the face of the planet. Last night, inexplicably, they were all returned in an instant to Detroit, MI, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them. As the government races to understand the phenomenon, analyze the potential threat, and contain the story, an empathetic social worker (Joseph David-Jones, "Arrow") and hardened community corrections officer (Ireon Roach, "Candyman") are among the civil servants called upon to deal with the uncanny refugees. The new partners clash in ideology and approach, but gradually find they have more in common than they thought as they become familiar with those under their care, including: a lawyer and resilient young mother from the early aughts (Brittany Adebumola, "Grand Army"), whose unexpected reunion with her estranged husband (Cory Jeacoma, "Jersey Boys") and suddenly teenaged daughter is immediately rocky; a WWI Army surgeon fresh from the Harlem Renaissance (TL Thompson, Broadway's "Straight White Men"); an influential hidden figure from the Mississippi civil rights movement (Jaye Ladymore, "Empire"); a black sheep reverend-scion born to a notable televangelist family in 1990s Chicago (Derrick A. King, "Call Your Mother"); a seemingly shallow but misunderstood D-list reality TV star (newcomer Khailah Johnson) from Miami, circa 2015; and two wildly different unaccompanied teens, a vibrant girl (newcomer Autumn Best) whose bell bottoms give away her 1970s upbringing, and an introspective, prescient boy (Amarr Wooten, "Liv and Maddie") whose origin remains a mystery. These unwilling time travelers, collectively the 4400, must grapple with their impossible new reality, the fact that they've been returned with a few... upgrades, and the increasing likelihood that they were brought back now for a reason they're only beginning to understand. Based on the original TV series created by Scott Peters and Renee Echevarria, 4400 is from CBS Studios and is executive produced by Ariana Jackson, who wrote the pilot, Sunil Nayar, and Anna Fricke and Laura Terry of Pursued By a Bear.
The 1st full trailer was released. Starting a new thread as the old thread was mixed with the USA series. This series is just called "4400"
I plan to watch, as noted in the The 4400 thread, I was a big fan of that show and hope this show is at least half as enjoyable as the series that aired on the USA network. I believe I did not have cable back in the days when this was airing and I seem to remember that this was a show that I purchased the Season sets asap and watched them in binge sessions (way before "bingeing" was a thing). I know that is how I watched The Wire (it was many years after The Wire aired before I had HBO), good ole dvd season sets and watching up to 6 episodes back to back on weekends.
